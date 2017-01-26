“Bricks For Bluejays” extended at Pleasant View R-6

Pleasant View R-6 Community Club and Alumni Committee extended the sale of “Bricks for Bluejays” to March 1.

Personally engraved bricks may be purchased to be used in the construction of a marquee sign near the flag pole in the circle drive of the Pleasant View R-6 school.

The money raised from brick sales will help pay for the sign, supplies, and assembly costs.

“Bricks for Bluejays” forms can be found at the Pleasant View R-6 website or at the school.

Contact the school at 660-359-3848 for more information.

