“Bricks For Bluejays” extended at Pleasant View R-6

Pleasant View R-6 Community Club and Alumni Committee extended the sale of “Bricks for Bluejays” to March 1.
Personally engraved bricks may be purchased to be used in the construction of a marquee sign near the flag pole in the circle drive of the Pleasant View R-6 school.
The money raised from brick sales will help pay for the sign, supplies, and assembly costs.
“Bricks for Bluejays” forms can be found at the Pleasant View R-6 website or at the school.
Contact the school at 660-359-3848 for more information.