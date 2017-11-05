Brent Wyant to part ways with Chillicothe Barnes-Baker

The owner of Barnes-Baker Motors in Chillicothe and Barnes-Baker Automotive in Trenton has announced he will part ways with the Chillicothe location after seven years.

Brent Wyant will focus his efforts on the Trenton location, which he has owned and operated for 16 years. He also decided to separate from the Chrysler franchise, making the Trenton location an exclusive Ford store.

He says he plans to renovate and expand the dealership in order to bring more selection and services to the community.

Wyant has lived in Trenton since 1973.

