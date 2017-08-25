Braymer School evacuated due to gas leak

Students at Braymer C-4 School evacuated the building Thursday morning for a possible gas leak.

Bookkeeper Cindy Peters reports alarms went off in the basement of the school early in the morning and authorities arrived to check the building. Students were moved to the Braymer Methodist Church and the school dismissed at 9:45 after authorities detected a gas leak.

Superintendent Wade Schroeder reports defective fittings installed in the past two years were found to be the cause of the leak. A thorough gas line inspection found a very small leak in an older pipe located on the outside of the school as well.

Schroeder says the parts and pipe have been replaced, and all gas leaks have been identified and fixed.

