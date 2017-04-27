Braymer man crashes in Livingston County, arrested on driving under the influence of drugs

The highway patrol reports a Braymer man was injured, then arrested, following a single vehicle accident last night one mile west of Dawn.

The patrol said 36-year-old Jesse Moore of Braymer received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. Moore was arrested and accused by the highway patrol of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, as well as driving while intoxicated for drugs.

Officers reported Moore was eastbound when the car he was driving failed to halt for a stop sign at the intersection of Livingston County routes C and DD. The car traveled east across Route C, struck a ditch, and was demolished.

The report said Jesse Moore was wearing a seat belt.

