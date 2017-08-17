Braymer and Kingston women life-flighted after head-on crash near Polo

The Highway Patrol reports a Braymer resident and three Kingston residents sustained injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident two miles north of Polo Thursday morning.

Thirty-three year old Courtney Dull of Braymer traveled south on Missouri 13 when her car crossed the center line and hit a northbound car driven by 20-year-old Kathryn Ross head-on. Both vehicles traveled off the road, came to a rest on their wheels, and were totaled.

The Patrol reports Dull and Ross both received serious injuries and Ross’s passengers, 1-year-old Ahsoka Ross sustained moderate injuries and 22-year-old James Ross sustained minor injuries.

Medical helicopters transported Dull and Kathryn Ross to the Liberty Hospital and EMS transported Ahsoka and James Ross to the Liberty Hospital as well.

The Patrol reports Dull and Kathryn Ross did not wear seat belts at the time of the accident, while the other two did.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Polo, Kingston, and Hamilton Fire and Rescue crews assisted at the scene.

