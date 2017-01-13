Boil advisory in place for Spickard and Chula

The entire communities of Spickard and Chula have been placed under precautionary boil advisories for this weekend.

For Spickard, there was a water outage lasting several hours yesterday and into late last night. After parts were obtained, repairs were completed about 10:30 last night to a broken water main. The precautionary boil advisory for all customers at Spickard is to be in effect until Monday morning. It’s a routine72-hour period to allow time for samples to be tested.

For all customers at Chula, the precautionary boil advisory continues until further notice. Officials overnight provided information stating that the advisory was issued because of low water pressure in the system due to a structure fire within the city limits and maintenance work at the water tower.

The affected area includes all customers connected to the town of Chula water system.

The advisory began this morning at Chula and will remain in effect until water samples indicate there are no contaminants present.

