Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory for part of Trenton due to repairing a fire hydrant.

The advisory affects 13th Court from Moberly Street to Tindall Avenue, Moberly from 13th Street to 15th Street, West Crowder Road from Summit to Moberly Street, and 15th Street from Moberly Street to Tower Street.

The boil advisory will be in effect until 2:30 Thursday afternoon November 16, 2017.

