Boil advisories issued for portions of Trenton and Sullivan Counties

Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a boil advisory due to the repair of a water main break.

The advisory affects Ninth Street from Kumler to the Ninth Street Bridge as well as Avalon from Ninth Street to 10th Street.

The boil advisory will expire Wednesday evening at 6:30.

The Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Lazy Pine Raod, Rock Road, Rustic Road, and Almond Drive.

The precautionary boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...