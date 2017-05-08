Body of missing Missouri man found in Arkansas’ Buffalo River

HASTY, Ark. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a 65-year-old Missouri man who went missing after his canoe capsized late last month in the Buffalo River in Arkansas has been found.

Sheriff’s officials in Arkansas’ Newton County say the body of Rick Norber of St. Louis was found Saturday morning by searchers about four miles downstream from where he was last seen April 26.

Authorities have said Norber was with other canoeists when their canoes capsized in the rushing water after downpours raised the river to dangerous levels. The other canoeists managed to make it to safety, but witnesses said Norber was swept away.

