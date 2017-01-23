Body found in eastern Missouri river

UNION, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating after a body was found in a river.

The Washington Missourian (http://bit.ly/2jhbaPp ) reports that the body was found just before 8 a.m. Friday in the Bourbeuse River. A resident found the body and contacted police. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, calling it a suspicious death.

No details about the investigation have been released. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of the victim.

Information from: Washington Missourian, http://www.emissourian.com

