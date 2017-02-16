Body found in creek was KC woman missing since January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A body found in a Kansas City creek has been identified as a 63-year-old woman missing for a month.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2kyBp3P ) reports that the body found Monday is that of Inous Revels. Kansas city Fire Department crews recovered the body from Brush Creek. Police announced her identity on Wednesday.

Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. The cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner.

Revels lived in the area where her body was found.

Like this: Like Loading...