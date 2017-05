The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear a request from the First Assembly of God of Trenton at a meeting June 5th.

The board will hear the request at the City Hall at 7 o’clock that night.

The request is for a 2,608 square foot variance on the maximum requirement of 720 square foot to allow for an accessory structure to be built at 1107 East 11th Street.

