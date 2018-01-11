Blythe LaFaver is NCMC’s Outstanding Student for January

North Central Missouri College selected a student from Green City as its Outstanding Student for January.

Blythe LaFaver will graduate from NCMC in May with an Associate in Arts transfer degree. She plans to attend Missouri State University to pursue a bachelor degree in Speech/Language Pathology.

LaFaver is a Student Ambassador, a member of Phi Theta Kappa, and an A Plus student. She says she chose NCMC because of its small class sizes and adds that her favorite class is Art Appreciation with Jim Norris because he makes class fun.

Faculty and staff members nominate students to be featured as an outstanding student each month. Students are chosen based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their fields and activities.

