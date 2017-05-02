Blowing grass clippings into Chillicothe streets could get you a ticket

It’s the time of year when everyone is mowing yards and the city of Chillicothe is reminding residents that blowing grass clippings into Chillicothe city streets and paved gutters is prohibited.

Street Superintendent Barry Arthur says every time it rains, grass clippings flush down the street and usually end up on a drain grate, which plugs them and causes flooding.

He warns that dumping grass in a city ditch may wash down away from a property, but it plugs up somewhere below.

Arthur reports that the Chillicothe Police Department will handle violations of this ordinance.

Violators will be made to clean up their yard waste and could be ticketed if they do not take care of the situation.

Arthur urges Chillicothe residents to call the police department at 660-646-2121 or the street department at 660-646-3811 to report anyone blowing grass into the street.

Like this: Like Loading...