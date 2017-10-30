Blood drives set for area communities Monday and Tuesday

Blood drives are scheduled today in Brookfield and Braymer and Tuesday near Jamesport as the Community Blood Center sets up at each location.

At Brookfield, the blood drive is at Trinity United Methodist Church on South Main Street this afternoon from 1 o’clock until 6 o’clock.

At Braymer, the blood drive is to be held in the old gym of the Braymer School on Bobcat Avenue from 2 o’clock until 6:30 today.

Then Tuesday, the blood drive will be at the Jamesport Mennonite School gym on South Myrtle near Jamesport from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

