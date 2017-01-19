Bizarre facts you didn’t know about Presidential Inaugurations

(MEREDITH) From famous speeches to record-breaking crowds, Presidential Inaugurations have been a testament to the transition of power in American democracy, but sometimes they don’t always go as planned.

For instance, during John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration, his podium caught fire during Cardinal Richard Cushing’s invocation speech. The cardinal was spared from the flames and the fire was extinguished without injury, however, the incident did not go unnoticed. Kennedy laughed at the occasion and the ceremony carried on without further issues.

George Washington, our nation’s first president gave the shortest speech in inauguration history using only 135 words. Washington is remembered for ad-libbing his oath of office by adding, “so help me God”. This statement set a precedent for all future oaths.

On the flip side, William Henry Harrison holds the record for the longest speech in history, clocking in at 100 minutes and 8,495 words. He spoke in the middle of a D.C. snowstorm which led to the president catching pneumonia. Harrison died in office only a few short weeks later.

Known for bringing back together a divided nation, Abraham Lincoln’s election came with great controversy. On his very first day as president in 1861, police were called in to shut down his inauguration party after several noise complaints.

Out of all Presidential Inaugurations, one well-known case was sworn in by blood instead of a judge. Calvin Coolidge instead picked his own father to do the honors. Our 30th president was quickly sworn in after the death of President Warren G. Harding in 1923 and Coolidge was officially elected in 1924. At his official inauguration – Chief Justice William Taft performed the oath at the capitol. He served only one elected term in office.

Hailed as one of our most popular modern presidents, Ronald Reagan holds the record as the oldest president sworn into office in 1981; he was 17 days shy of turning 70. President-Elect Donald Trump will take the record on January 20th, 2017 at age 70.

In 2009, President Barack Obama drew a record 1.8 million people to his first inauguration. What’s lesser-known is after Supreme Court Justice John Roberts flubbed the oath of office, Obama had to retake the oath inside the White House the following day to make the transition of power official.

