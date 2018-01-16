Bishop Hogan School seeking donations for annual auction

Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe will hold its annual dinner auction to support the school in April.

The event will be held the evening of April 28 with doors opening at 4 o’clock to allow for browsing of items in the silent auction. The dinner will begin at 6:30 with a live auction following dinner.

Only those who are at least 21 years old will be admitted to the event. The theme is “Roaring into Catholic Education with the Great Gatsby”.

Bishop Hogan Memorial School is accepting donations for the dinner auction and is asking that donations be turned in by March 31st.

Anyone interested in donating should contact Stephanie in the school office at 660-646-0705.

Like this: Like Loading...