Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe will host its 14th Annual Dinner Auction at the school April 29.

Mike Miller will auction off over 60 items in a live auction and there will also be more than 100 silent auction items.

Rick Williams and Angie Ciccarello of Hy-Vee and Master Chef Jeff Frampton will provide a meal.

Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door.

Funds raised will support Bishop Hogan’s operation and educational needs.

