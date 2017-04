An Illinois truck driver was treated and released following the big rigs’ rollover accident yesterday morning one mile east of Stewartsville.

At 5:30 Thursday morning, 35-year-old John Zimmerman of Mount Sterling, Illinois was westbound when the semi tractor-trailer traveled off the south side of U.S 36, and overturned onto its driver’s side in the median.

Zimmerman was listed with minor injuries.

