Big Rig destroyed by fire near Chillicothe

The cab area of a semi-tractor trailer of a Chillicothe man is a total loss after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports the chassis of the semi was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene on LIV 247.

He says that the owner Alexander Farms indicated he planned to change the fuel filters after eating lunch, and he loosened the filter to drain while he went inside to eat. An employee who was still outside came into the house and told Farms he saw smoke in the front window coming from the dash board area.

The vehicle was in flames when they came out of the house and Wright says fire fighters used 750 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Wright adds that Farms used the truck for his mowing business and drove it 30 minutes before the fire.

