Big rig crash north of St. Joseph kills two occupants

A crash in northwest Missouri’s Andrew County has claimed two lives.

The highway patrol reports it’s believed the accident occurred Tuesday night at approximately 10:30 pm. but wasn’t discovered until daylight Wednesday morning.

The state patrol identified the victims as 62-year-old George Walker and 68-year-old Rose Walker, both of the small town of Wheatland which is in Hickory County of southwest Missouri.

The investigation noted a Peterbilt truck driven by George Walker was northbound on Interstate 29 when it traveled off the west side of the highway, down an embankment, and struck a creek bank. Both of the Walkers were pronounced dead at the scene at 7:15 Wednesday morning by the Andrew County Coroner.

Neither was using a seatbelt with the truck demolished in the accident 13 miles north of St. Joseph.

