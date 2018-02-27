Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire kicks off Saturday

The Heartland Foundation of Saint Joseph will hold the Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire Saturday.

The fair will be at the Restoration Nanatorium on the corner of Francis and North Second Streets in Saint Joseph from 10 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening. The event will provide learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Demonstrations will include robotics, coding, beekeeping, glass cutting, and blacksmithing. A representative from the United States Patent and Trademark Office will provide guidance for entrepreneurs looking to license their inventions.

Tickets purchased before Friday evening at 6 o’clock cost $5 for anyone age five and older and $16 for a family of four pass. Those purchased at the door cost $7 for anyone age five and older and $24 for a family pass.

More information can be found at the faire’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...