Bids for Milan License Office now open

The Missouri Office of Administration is accepting management contract bids for the Milan License Office.

More than 12,700 transactions were conducted generating $42,349 in agent processing fees in the fiscal year 2016.

Interested individuals and groups must submit bids to operate the Milan License Office by August 3rd.

A list of bid opportunities and response instructions can be found by clicking HERE.

Bids will be evaluated on areas such as expertise of the personnel proposed, methods proposed for performing services, and whether the individual or entity is a not-for-profit, political subdivision, Missouri Certified Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise, or Missouri Service-Disabled Veteran Enterprise.

