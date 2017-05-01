Biden: ‘Guys, I’m not running’ for president in 2020

(UPI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden ended speculation about a possible run for the White House in 2020, telling New Hampshire Democrats on Sunday night: “Guys, I’m not running.”

“When I got asked to speak, I knew it was going to cause speculation,” he said to big applause at the state Democratic Party’s annual dinner in Manchester. “Guys, I’m not running.”

The crowd booed.

Biden, who ran for president in 1988 and 2008, attended the event honoring the nation’s first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Biden, who represented Delaware as a United States Senator from 1973 until becoming Vice President in 2009, will be 78 on Inauguration Day in 2021.

In December, Biden said he was not ruling out a run in 2020.

In March, Biden said he regretted not running in 2016 because “I could have won” against Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination and Donald Trump in the presidential election.

