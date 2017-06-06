Bicycle Across Missouri set for week of June 10

Two years ago, the Bicycle Across Missouri event traveled extreme northern Missouri along the Highway 136 corridor beginning at Rock Port. Last year, the event moved further south to travel the Highway 36 corridor; beginning at St. Joseph.

This year, the Big BAM, as it’s called, will go a little further south of our listening area. But the bicycle ride still stretches from the Missouri River on the west, to the Mississippi River on the east.

The website promoting the bicycle ride shows the event is held the week of June 10th to the 16th. It begins on Highway 45 at Weston and will follow an irregular route across rural Missouri but will stay on hard surface roads that have minimal traffic. Overnight stops, music, and camping are then listed at Kearney, Lexington, Marshall, Moberly, the Mark Twain Lake, and Lousiana, Missouri.

The distance for bicyclists is reported to average 56 miles a day.

The seven-day event is presented by Missouri Life and is promoted as the only cross-state bike tour and music festival in Missouri.

The event is held to showcase the beauty of Missouri and the best of small town hospitality.

Additional information can be found on the website which is bigbamride.com

