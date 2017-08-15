Bicycle Across Missouri announces 2018 ride on Missouri’s historic Route 66

Missouri Life magazine announces the fourth annual Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri), which will travel along Missouri’s historic Route 66 from Joplin to Eureka. This six-day event will begin on June 17 with a pre-ride party and festival at Schifferdecker Park in Joplin featuring live music. The 304-mile ride begins on June 18 and ends on June 22 in Eureka.

Four additional overnight towns will host the ride—Willard, Lebanon, Waynesville, and Cuba. Each town will open its city park to welcome hundreds of Big BAM participants and anyone who wants to attend. Visitors will find free live music and entertainment from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the event area in each overnight town. The public is invited and encouraged to come enjoy the music and festivities.

Big BAM works with local authorities all along the route to help create a safe and fun event. Big BAM places water and rest stations every 10 to 12 miles. “We also encourage people along the route to set up refreshment stands if they wish and to cheer on the riders,” says Big BAM executive director Greg Wood, who is also the publisher of Missouri Life magazine. “We have riders coming in from all over the United States and many other countries. For some, this will be their first time in Missouri. We hope all the towns along the route will be joining in on the fun and welcoming Big BAM riders.”

This is the fourth year for the event and the first time Big BAM has been on a route in the southern half of the state. “Missouri has so much to offer to bicyclists and travelers all along historic Route 66. We are very excited to have Big BAM traveling along this incredible iconic piece of American history,” says Wood.

Visit BigBamRide.com for information and to register for the ride. Click here to view the route map.

