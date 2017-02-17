Better Woman Conference to feature Carla Marroquin as speaker

Trenton First Assembly of God Church will host the annual Better Woman Conference next week.

The first session will be the evening of Friday, February 24th from 6 o’clock to 9:30. The second session will be the morning of Saturday, February 25th from 9 o’clock to 11:45.

Trenton resident Carla Marroquin will speak about “Putting the pieces together” and help women find where they fit in life’s puzzle.

Marroquin is the Executive Director of a nonprofit organization that works to prevent sex trafficking called the Protect Me Project.

A meal will be provided at the start of each session and doors will open one hour before sessions for shopping at local vendors’ booths and door prizes drawings.

Attendees may attend one or both sessions and tickets cost $20, which includes dinner and breakfast.

Tickets can be picked up at Trenton First Assembly of God Church Monday through Thursday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon and Friday from 9 o’clock in the morning to noon, reserved by calling 660-359-4400 or purchased at the door.

Childcare will be available with reservation.

