Better Woman Conference slated for February 24 and 25 in Trenton

Organizers say this years’ Better Woman Conference at Trenton will provide a hometown feeling.

The 8th annual conference is February 24th and 25th at the First Assembly of God Church sanctuary and activities building in Trenton. Hours Friday, February 24 are evening: 6 to 9:30; and the morning of Saturday, February 25 9 to 11:45.

One of the persons organizing activities is Kristi Weyer:

Tickets for the Better Woman Conference cost $20.00 and can be purchased at the Assembly of God Church; 11-07 East 11th Street or call 359-4400.

The church office is open Monday through Thursday 9 to 4, and Friday 9 to 12 noon.

In addition to the workshop and music, the conference includes various vendors with women’s products and services. To allow shopping time, doors open one hour before each meal. Various churches decorate tables. Prize giveaways also will be held. Child care is available for those making arrangements with Assembly of God Church.

