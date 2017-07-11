Bethany man injured, later arrested for DWI in crash on Highway 69

A Bethany man was injured yesterday in a single vehicle accident four miles north of Bethany and an hour later, he was arrested.

The highway patrol reports that late Monday morning, 55-year-old Blake Osborne was driving north on Highway 69 when his pickup crossed the center of the road, then went off the west side. The driver over-corrected causing the truck to skid across both lanes of 69 before traveling off the east side where the drivers’ side rear hit a utility pole.

The truck was demolished in the Monday accident at 11:20 am.

Osborne was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The arrest report says Blake Osborne is accused of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. In the early afternoon, he was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Like this: Like Loading...