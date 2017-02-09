Bethany man hurt in rollover crash

A Bethany man was injured in a rollover accident early last evening near his hometown.

30-year-old Jarod Hillyard was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The highway patrol listed his injuries as moderate. He was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol noted the pickup was eastbound on Route F when it traveled off the south side of the road. Hillyard apparently over-corrected with the truck returning to the road where it skidded counter clockwise across Route F and traveled off the north side, went down an embankment, and overturned onto its top.

The accident happened about 5:30 Wednesday evening, approximately two miles to the northwest of Bethany.

The pickup was demolished.

Harrison county sheriff’s department assisted the highway patrol at the scene of the accident.

