Bethany man dies in Friday morning crash

A Bethany man died as the result of one-vehicle accident seven miles south of Bethany Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports 35-year-old James Redmon traveled west on Route AA when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His car then crossed U. S. Highway 69, struck an embankment, and came to rest in a field facing west.

The Harrison County coroner pronounced Redmon dead at the scene and the Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

