Bethany man dies in crash on Highway 13

A Bethany man was killed early Sunday south of Bethany when the car he was driving traveled off Highway 13.

43-year old Jason Redmond of Bethany was pronounced dead at the scene about five miles south of Bethany.

Redmond was northbound on Highway 13 when the car went off the left side of the road, hit the field entrance, and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels. The car was demolished.

The patrol reports Redmond was not wearing a seatbelt. He’s the first traffic fatality this year in Harrison County investigated by the highway patrol.

