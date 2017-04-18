Bethany man charged with arson

Following an investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, a criminal charge has been filed in connection with a house fire that occurred in Bethany April 10.

Bethany Fire Department responded to an early morning fire that damaged a house at 2607 Grand Avenue. The Bethany Fire Department then requested the Division of Fire Safety investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

The Division of Fire Safety investigation determined the fire was incendiary, or set and on April 14, the Harrison County prosecutor charged Ronald David Stout, 67, of Bethany, with one count of arson – 2nd degree.

Stout is the owner of the house.

Like this: Like Loading...