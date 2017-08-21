Bethany man accused of DWI after crash near Eagleville

A Bethany man was hurt early Sunday east of Eagleville when the car he was driving went off Route N and hit an embankment.

27-year old Bruce Harper was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The accident happened about one mile east of Eagleville on Route N when the eastbound car went off the right side of the road and hit the embankment demolishing the vehicle.

Harper was wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol accused him of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

