Benefit for Pat Stark to be held in Mercer Community Building

A luncheon, silent auction and raffle will be held at the Mercer Community Building Sunday, March 12th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Funds raised will help Jess and Pat Stark pay for travel and medical expenses related to Pat’s cancer treatments. She plans to travel to Iowa City for six weeks for her treatments.

Pat is a home nurse in Mercer and Harrison counties.

Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling Becky Kirkpatrick at 660-748-4595, Cheri Bryan at 660-953-1442, Debbie Lankford at 660-748-3358, or Jani Ellis at 641-576-2133.

