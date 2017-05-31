Benefit for Green Hills Women’s Shelter to be held June 17

The Trenton Hy-Vee will host a Mean Bean Bag Toss Tournament next month.

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter sponsors the event to be held at Black Silo Winery of Trenton the afternoon of June 17th at 2 o’clock.

Non-sponsored teams cost $30, and board sponsorships cost $250. A sponsorship includes one toss board and two free team entries.

Prizes will be given to the top three teams: $200 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.

Those interested can sign up at Trenton Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits or download the registration form their website.

All proceeds will go to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter and are tax deductible.

Call Dave Bain at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits at 660-359-2278 or Rex Ross at the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-5557 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...