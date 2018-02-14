Benefit for Charles and Johnna Smiley set for Saturday night

A spaghetti supper will be held Saturday night, February 17, to benefit a couple who lost everything in a house fire in Galt Sunday.

The fundraiser for Charles and Johnna Smiley of Galt will be held at the Galt Cafe from 5 to 8 o’clock. The menu will feature spaghetti, salad, desserts, and drinks will be served.

Attendees can eat what they want and donate what they can with all proceeds going to Charles and Johnna Smiley.

Charles and Johnna Smiley’s home was completely destroyed by fire. The blaze occurred at their residence at 111 West Center Street in Galt.





Like this: Like Loading...