Beef Show winners announced at the North Central Missouri Fair

The Beef Show at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton had 104 entries Saturday.

Jenna Reeter of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion female and won Intermediate Showmanship honors for those ages 11 through 14.

Lea Simmons of Unionville showed the Reserve Champion female.

Max Alexander of the Brookfield/Linneus area exhibited the Champion market steer and the Supreme Champion market animal.

Sadie Roy of Trenton showed the Reserve Champion market steer.

James Ballard of the Bethany/New Hampton area showed the Reserve Champion market animal.

Kolby Singer of Hale showed the Supreme Champion bull while Haley Fitzpatrick of the Meadville/Wheeling area exhibited the Reserve Champion bull.

Allena Allen of Trenton was the Senior Showmanship winner among those 15 and older.

Carman Woodworth of Chillicothe won Junior Showmanship honors among those 8 to 10.

