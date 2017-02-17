“Beef Cattle ReproGene” sessions offered in March

The University of Missouri Extension will offer “Beef Cattle ReproGene” sessions next month.

One of the sessions will be held at Floral Hall at Macon County Park on South Highway 63 in Macon March 11th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Extension specialists will review current breeding technology and explain new genomic tools.

Animal Science Professor Dave Patterson will talk about new research that offers better conception rates from artificial insemination.

Extension Geneticist Jared Decker says herd owners can learn to produce more profitable cattle with better genetics.

He says those attending the sessions will be one step ahead in building profits in their beef herds because as cattle prices fall, quality premiums gain value. Decker adds efficiency improves and adds sustainability.

A meal will be served at each meeting and organizers ask for advanced registration.

Call Anita Snell of Milan at 660-265-4541 or Daniel Mallory of New London at 573-985-3911 for more information on the Macon meeting.

