Bank teller stole $1.25 million in 10-year scheme

(UPI) — A bank teller in Texas is facing 30 years in prison after prosecutors said she stole $1.25 million over the course of 10 years from the branch where she worked.

The Department of Justice said Jill Myers, 42, was the head teller at a First National Bank branch in Edinburg, Texas, where her duties included tallying up the cash on hand and recording the amount in the bank’s general ledger each day.

Prosecutors said over the course of 10 years, Myers systematically falsified those entries, stealing small denominations each day, adding up to an average about $10,000 per month in stolen money. The scheme began in June 2004 and continued until June 2014.

The scheme was uncovered when First National Bank was bought out by PlainsCapital Bank and regulators audited the branch’s books.

Myers pleaded guilty in federal district court in Texas to falsifying bank records. The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson said Myers has agreed to pay back at least some of the stolen money. She remains free on bond pending sentencing in April.

Like this: Like Loading...