Baby show and music on tap this evening at the Jameson Picnic

The 126th Annual Jameson Picnic in the Jameson City Park continues this evening.

Registration for a baby show for children under 3 years of age and the Little Mister and Miss Show for 3 and 4-year-olds both start at 6 o’clock. The baby show and the Little Mister and Miss Show begin at 6:30.

The Fabulous Torques will perform music from the 50s and 60s at 8 o’clock.

The festivities in the Jameson City Park conclude on Saturday with a variety of activities.

Parade registration will be at the high school at 10 o’clock in the morning with the parade to start at 11 o’clock.

Registration and the lawn tractor pull begins at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Games for all ages also start at 1 o’clock with registration and a co-ed washers tournament begins at 2:30.

An auction benefiting the Jameson Lions Club will be at 6 o’clock this evening.

Dammit Jim will perform country and classic rock at 8 o’clock.

