Award-winning wildlife photography on display at Cultural Corner Art Guild

Award-winning wildlife photographer John Rollins has selected images from his favorite corners of the globe for his exhibit at the Cultural Corner Art Guild at 424 Locust in Chillicothe.

The Exhibit features photographs from Eastern Africa, Patagonia and the Canadian Arctic and the artist was on hand for the November 4th opening giving a presentation called “The Story Behind The Photo.”



The Exhibit opened Saturday, November 4 and will run through the end of November.

To learn more about the artist and his work, go to the John Rollins website.

