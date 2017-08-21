Authorities confirm shots were fired during Friday night standoff in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police reported shots were fired during a standoff Friday night in the 1100 block of Broadway in Chillicothe.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says because it’s an officer-involved shooting incident, requests for additional information are to be made with the highway patrols’ division of drug and crime control as that agency was asked to handle the investigation.

Sheriff Cox added he’s thankful no one was seriously injured or killed in the incident that lasted almost four hours.

Online court information shows a bond of $200,000 for 32-year-old Aaron Dorney Hecker of 1113 Broadway in Chillicothe.

The charges include two counts of felony assault in the second-degree one count of resisting arrest or detention by creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to another person. Chillicothe police were at that location in an attempt to serve a warrant.

