Authorities apprehend handcuffed suspect who escaped from Cameron officers

Authorities reported the arrest of a handcuffed suspect who had eluded officers at Cameron for several hours on Monday.

A deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Rodolfo Hernandez on a routine traffic stop early Monday morning at Highways 69 and 36 in Cameron. He was transported to the Cameron Police Station because of an arrest warrant issued in St. Joseph, Mo.

Officers were going to transport Hernandez to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. But as the Deputy was escorting Hernandez to a law enforcement vehicle, Hernandez was able to escape on foot.

Information was disseminated Monday that authorities wanted the public to watch out for the suspect.

At approximately 10 o’clock Monday morning, a Cameron Police Dispatcher received a phone call from two boys who were mowing a yard when they were approached by a male who was still handcuffed and asking for assistance in cutting off the handcuffs.

The news release states with the help of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Police Department and Cameron Fire Department, authorities were able to locate Hernandez in Cameron at approximately 12 noon and place him in custody a second time. Hernandez has been transferred to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of charges.

