Audio: Trenton High School graduation slated for Sunday, May 14

Trenton high school officials and senior class students are preparing for graduation with Principal Ron Franklin reporting 93 seniors are to graduate on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14.

Among end of the school year events is the presentation of scholarships and awards on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 pm at the high school followed by a Baccalaureate service held at the First Baptist Church in Trenton.

Here is Ron Franklin in comments from the Bulldog Bark.

The graduation ceremony May 14 will be at 2 o’clock in the NCMC Ketcham community center and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes including speeches by the two academic students – Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

