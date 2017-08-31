Audio: THS Alumni Association provides support for projects

The Trenton High School Alumni Association and the Foundation Trust for the Trenton High School have provided support for various projects for the community and the Trenton R-9 School District.

Foundation Trust Secretary Steve Maxey talks about the projects.

Foundation Trust President Doctor John Holcomb gives an update on the turf project at C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton.

Maxey says the turf project was the idea of Trenton High School graduate Andy Hill, who is now the University of Missouri assistant football coach, and others.

Holcomb adds that donations to the project are tax deductible.

