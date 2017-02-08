Audio: Students run businesses at Trenton High School

Trenton High School students have several leadership opportunities available to them.

Principal Ron Franklin says he believes these leadership opportunities help carry out Trenton R-9’s mission of preparing “students to be capable, contributing, caring participants in an ever-changing world.”

He says three small student-run businesses are operating out of the Trenton High School business department.

He says these businesses allow students the opportunity to lead in the classroom, have a real world connection and help students transfer skills to the workplace.

