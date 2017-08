United States Senator Claire McCaskill addressed various topics during a public town hall meeting Wednesday at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton.

She answered questions submitted by the audience of around 60 citizens from the community.

One of the major topics discussed was health care and McCaskill expressed her desire for Democrats and Republicans to compromise over the Affordable Care Act.

Claire McCaskill Health Care

McCaskill said she believed hearings would be held in the U. S. Senate in September.

Like this: Like Loading...