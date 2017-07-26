Audio: North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton begins Friday

The annual North Central Missouri Fair kicks off Friday in Trenton and the Fair Board has worked hard to ensure it includes something that everyone will enjoy.

Everything kicks off Friday, July 28 and as Michelle Shaw explains, several activities for the Fair in Trenton will be held in and around the courtyard.

Those interested in participating in the parade should call by Friday.

Shaw adds that the Sixth Annual North Central Missouri Fair Queen Coronation will also be in the courtyard Tuesday night at 7 o’clock.

Several events are to be held at the Trenton Rock Barn as part of the North Central Missouri Fair and Carol Ausberger talks about those events.

Entertainment is also a big part of the Fair in Trenton and Jimmie Shaw tells us about the main entertainment for Wednesday night.

Josie Baugher provides information on the fair Carnival, which will be run by Kenny’s Funland nightly from August 1st through 5th.

There will be multiple livestock shows during the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton and with that information is Josie Baugher.

The North Central Missouri Fair begins Friday and runs through August 5.

Like this: Like Loading...