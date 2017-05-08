Audio: North Central Missouri College graduates 393 students

North Central Missouri College held commencement programs Saturday for 393 students who earned 413 total degrees and certificates.

During the afternoon program for nursing students, 76 students were honored for earning an Associate Degree in Applied Science/Nursing with another 78 recognized for earning a certificate in Practical Nursing.

Featured speaker, Doctor Martha Hoffman Goedert, formerly of Trenton, mentioned Nursing is one of the most respected and trusted professions.

Doctor Goedert cited an example of what a Pediatrician heard from a 14-year old patient on what health care providers should do.

Doctor Goedert is an Assistant Professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a Nurse Midwife, Family Nurse Practioner, and a global health advocate has served in Tanzania with the Peace Corps and seed global health. Among her other work, she’s been a volunteer for midwives in Haiti. She’s also been involved in training urban and rural health care workers to improve maternal and neonatal survival.

Doctor Goedert is a sister of North Central Missouri College Trustee Chris Hoffman who gave the alumni welcome during both the morning and afternoon commencement ceremonies. During the afternoon program, he expressed confidence in care the nursing graduates will be performing.

North Central Missouri College President Lenny Klaver, during both the morning and afternoon commencements, presented statistics about this year’s graduating class noting the 393 students range in age from 18 to 59.

North Central Student Senate President Jeana Noel of La Plata also spoke at both the morning and afternoon programs. State Senator Dan Hegeman was the featured speaker during the morning commencement.

